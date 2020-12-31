Bulloch Co. polling location moved after poll workers test positive for COVID-19

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some voters in Bulloch County will cast their ballots at a different polling location on Tuesday.
Officials say they’re doing it due to some key poll workers out due to the pandemic.
If you’re a Bulloch County voter who normally comes to the Kiwanis Building on election day, don’t come here Tuesday. Instead, you’ll come to Pittman Park Methodist Church. Election officials say this was the best plan on such short notice.
Voters lined up Thursday for the last day to cast early ballots. Bulloch County announced Wednesday that the poll manager and assistant poll manager for the precinct at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds will be out due to COVID.
Election supervisor Pat Lanier Jones says they decided to move the voting location two miles away to Pittman Park and poll managers can oversee both.
“On Wednesday, we made the best decision for what was best for voters, for poll workers, and for us,” said Lanier Jones.
She says the poll workers from the Kiwanis building will work at the church and they’ll operate as separate sites under one roof.
She says this will work just like with city and county elections coincide. Voters will enter the double doors and Pittman Park voters will go to one side of the room and Kiwanis voters will go to the other. They hope it will operate just as smoothly as usual.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.