Coastal Health District reflects on 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year started like any other with hope, hope for a new start.
Of course, there was emerging news of a virus headed to the U.S. that had caused huge issues in China just a month before.
“You read about it and you hear about it and you sort of prepare for it. We’ve done pandemic planning for years, but none of us really thought we would see it,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District.
But with the 2020 vision we have now, we know that isn’t the end. In fact, it was just the start. If we rewind, everything changed here back in March.
“Savannah’s St. Patrick’s day festival and parade will not go on as planned,” said Mayor Van Johnson in March.
March 11 public health leaders and elected officials made the difficult decision to cancel the city’s biggest event of the year. A call now that Dr. Davis feels saved lives.
“Not hosting the St. Patrick’s festival and parade and also canceling music festival which was to follow immediately on the heels was one of the things that we did that was in retrospect the best although it was very painful at the time.”
Georgia issued a public health state of emergency days later to be followed by the City of Savannah and Chatham County. The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here on March 20.
“When you have the first confirmed case it’s kind of like, it puts a, it puts a face with the name and yes it’s even more of a wakeup call.”
Just 10 days later the virus became deadly in Chatham County... It wasn’t long until the entire community was sheltering in place, schools and businesses closed. Empty streets took over the hostess city.
“Looking back, some people could say yeah we could have done this a little better we could have done that a little better or I wish we could have done more of that and less of this but you know hindsight, I don’t even think hindsight in this instance is 2020.”
As cases of COVID-19 began to rise, Savannah and Chatham County issued mask mandates. A controversial decision in the peach state.
“We have to do something we cannot just sit by and just let this happen and say oh well there’s nothing we can do,” said Mayor Johnson.
July saw the biggest caseload of the pandemic. And then cases plateaued in the fall. But Dr. Davis says now we are starting to see those case numbers return.
“Unfortunately, I’m thinking we’re going to have a surge, on top of a surge on top of a surge,” said Dr. Davis.
A much-needed source of hope in these dark days was the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in record time earlier this month right here in Coastal Empire.
“To imagine that a vaccine would be out nine months maybe after this virus was actually sequenced for the first time is just amazing,” Dr. Davis said.
So not all hope is lost. A wide view of 2020 shows a lot of pain but also progress against a virus that we have the ability to overcome if we don’t lose sight of the lessons lived and learned.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.