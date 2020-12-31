Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-31-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will remain near our area tonight. The warm front lifts north of the area Friday. This will bring back much warmer temps. A cold front will move through the area Saturday. Low pressure will develop to our south and move along the front Saturday night. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into early Sunday and rain may be heavy at times. Some storms are possible but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. The cold front will move east of us and will bring an end to our rain by daybreak Sunday. High pressure builds in Sunday into next week with drier and more seasonable weather.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 60-65.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and possible storms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers. Rain may be heavy in the evening with some storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers ending before daybreak, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the lows 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Tonight: S winds at 10, seas 3-5 ft. Areas of fog. Friday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas at 3-4 ft. Areas of fog.
