Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-31-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will remain near our area tonight. The warm front lifts north of the area Friday. This will bring back much warmer temps. A cold front will move through the area Saturday. Low pressure will develop to our south and move along the front Saturday night. This may bring more rain to the area Saturday into early Sunday and rain may be heavy at times. Some storms are possible but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. The cold front will move east of us and will bring an end to our rain by daybreak Sunday. High pressure builds in Sunday into next week with drier and more seasonable weather.