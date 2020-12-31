Ken Griner changing careers after three decades in television

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Somewhere inside one of the many boxes of game programs, scorecards, media guides and credentials stashed throughout Ken Griner’s home is perhaps the oddest item the former Georgia Bulldog ever decided to keep.
“I still have the name tag from my Florida recruiting trip,’' said the Savannah native who played baseball at UGA. “I actually kept it because they misspelled Savannah. They only had with one n. Who misspells Savannah?
“But I have stuff much older than that. I just can’t throw anything out.’'
That includes parking passes from routine college football games and interview transcripts from the early rounds of PGA Tour events played 20 years ago.
And while none of it would mean anything to anyone but Ken, each of those items has a memory attached to it for him.
Most of them come from his three decades of covering sports for a living and the opportunities that job presented.
“Someday I have to get into those boxes and find the program I had Charlie Trippi autograph for me on the night he was honored at Sanford Stadium,’' Ken said of the Georgia football legend. “I mean, I never thought I would have the chance to meet Charlie Trippi, and there I was standing next to him on the sideline.’'
The guy who can’t throw anything out gave up opportunities like that when he changed career paths two years ago, moving from late nights as WTOC’s sports director to early mornings as the co-anchor of The News at Daybreak.
The switch introduced a whole different audience to the Savannah native and demonstrated a more versatile set of skills.
“When it was announced that Ken was going to switch from sports to news, I knew he was going to be a perfect fit,’' said Cyreia Sandlin, Ken’s co-anchor on Daybreak. “He is so energetic, so warm, so bubbly. He’s just a happy-go-lucky person who I knew was going to fit right in on the morning team. And I knew our viewers would love seeing him in that timeslot too.’'
Now, just two years after the biggest change of his professional life, Ken is making an even bigger one.
He is leaving television entirely after 33 years in the business. New Year’s Eve is his last day on-air, the Morning Break show he helped launch 15 months ago his last show.
“I really can’t give a reason for leaving,’' said Ken. “Sometimes you just get the feeling it’s time to make a change and challenge yourself. Going to news gave me a new life and it was exciting. Now, it’s time to try something else.’'
He says he will take some time before choosing a new path and that he will be staying in Savannah. He also knows what he is leaving behind.
“I had a fun run in TV. It’s been great,’' said Ken. “But after 33 years, it’s time for something new.’'
Ken got into TV in his hometown in 1986 as a studio camera operator.
“I would have done anything,’' he says, “I knew I just wanted to be around television.’'
He arrived at WTOC the first time in 1991, hired by local broadcasting legend Doug Weathers. He left in 1995 and returned in 2011.
And while he spent the 16 years in between those stints on-air in Greenville, S.C., he is most familiar to audiences here at home.
“Ken knows everybody and everybody knows Ken,’' said Jake Wallace, who succeeded Ken as WTOC sports director in 2018. “If I needed a phone number, if I needed somebody to call, Ken knew somebody who had some kind of connection to get you what you were looking for.’'
That popularity came from Ken’s natural likeability.
But it also was the product of how he presented himself on-air, speaking to people and not just at them whether he was delivering news or sports. That was also his persona in the newsroom, where he was everyone’s favorite, most friendly and most helpful co-worker.
“When I think if Ken Griner,’' said Dawn Baker, who worked with Ken in both of his tenures at WTOC, “I think of someone’s best friend. He’s a nice guy, has a great sense of humor and is a hard worker. Everybody likes Ken.’'
And Ken likes everybody, whether he meets them in the office, on a ballfield or on a feature story assignment.
“No matter what you do, it’s always about the people involved in it,’' he says. “The big things stand out. Getting to go to the Masters or the College World Series in Omaha or covering games from the sideline at Georgia. But the people you meet covering all of those things, that’s what makes it special.’'
Ken has stood out in local TV for as long as he has been in it. He has attracted as many fans as he has friends in Savannah, which is a lot.
Now even more people in another setting will get to meet him as well.
