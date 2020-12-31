Last day for early voting in Ga. runoff elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting for Georgia’s senate runoff races is closed.
Chatham County Polling locations were busy during the last day for early in-person voting.
The Board of Registrars says the turnout is almost as high as the November general election.
“We would normally see this during a regular election season,” said Antwan Lang with the Chatham County Board of Elections.
Chatham County voters are making sure their voices are heard for January’s senate runoffs.
“I’m very proud and honored to see so many individuals are participating in voting.”
And voting early is how hundreds of people chose to spend their New Year’s Eve.
“We waited about an hour and 30 minutes, but it was a successful turnout. I’m surprised at the outcome, especially in Savannah,” said voter Michael Elam.
According to numbers from the Chatham County Board of Registrars, as of Wednesday, almost 36-thousand people voted early in-person....compare that to November, where 55-thousand people voted early.
The registrar director says the number is impressive considering the polling locations were closed for the holidays.
Antwan Lang says it’s also impressive due to the political fatigue the office is seeing.
“Some people are just out of it right now. They just want it to be over with.”
No election fatigue for Ceandra Stokes, who voted early with her family.
“We just wanted to do it before, so we get that feeling of accomplishment,” Stokes said.
Voters we spoke to say they understand the importance of the senate runoffs, and how it will impact what happens in Washington D.C. and the rest of the country.
Even more of a reason, they say, people should now vote absentee or on January 5.
“All of our voices need to be heard.”
Just a heads up, the Board of Elections says, if you’re voting by absentee, it is too late to mail your ballot in and have it arrive at the election’s office on time. Lang says drop off that ballot at a dropbox. You have until 7 p.m. on January 5, then the dropboxes will close.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.