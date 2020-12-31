River St. preparing for a different New Year’s Eve than years past

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New Year’s Eve downtown will of course look much different this year compared to last year.
One new thing this year though is that the city will be out making sure masks are worn as people bring in the new year.
Well the city will be out in public areas of downtown approaching people in groups if they don’t have masks and ask them to put one on.
The city says they’ve had a 98 percent compliance from people they’ve approached asking them to put on a mask.
The city’s mask mandate is still in place.
In fact, the City’s COVID-19 Resource Team will be out in the downtown area tonight enforcing that mandate.
The Director of the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism, Susan Broker, says they want to make sure guidelines put in place by the Governor and Mayor Johnson are being followed.
They’ll be focusing on groups of people in lines for example not wearing masks.
“If You see a couple walking down the street for example that don’t have a mask on and it’s clear that they live together, we don’t necessarily approach them but we’re focusing on those groups of people who were standing close together waiting in line that kind of thing,” Broker said.
Mask enforcement will continue through the weekend and even city department heads will be out to help with enforcement.
