Savannah’s Plant Riverside District preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations, COVID-19 safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrations will look very different this year due to the pandemic. Most will be done virtually or at a safe distance.
Plant Riverside has two New Year’s Eve celebrations Thursday night, both sold out, but organizers say they kept them at half-capacity to make sure patrons can maintain social distance.
The Myrtle and Rose Rooftop Garden will play host to a roaring 20′s-themed celebration, while the Electric Moon Rooftop Lounge will have a Disco on the Moon soirée.
“We are asking all of our amazing guests to wear masks, as well as we are doing temperature checks at every door as they come in. So we’re all making sure everyone’s safe.”
While it’s the responsibility of individual businesses and private properties to ensure everyone’s COVID-safe to ring in the new year, the City of Savannah’s COVID Resource Team will be enforcing the mask mandate in the public sphere.
“We are really leaning on our business community to help us do the right thing and not be a super spreader,” said Susan Broker with Special Events, Film & Tourism.
Broker says anytime large groups of people gather indoors, the concern of it becoming a super spreading event is on the minds of City leaders.
“We want to make sure the guidelines that have been set forth by the Governor, and of course our Mayor here in Savannah are followed.”
Broker says the focus will be on groups of people standing close together, waiting in line, not wearing masks. She says since mask enforcement began in July, they’ve encountered 98-percent compliance out of folks they’ve confronted and asked to mask up.
Mask enforcement will continue into the weekend. Even the heads of Savannah’s departments will be out and about, helping to enforce the City’s mandate.
