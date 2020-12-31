Thursday: Clouds, spotty rain linger ahead of Saturday heavy rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mostly cloudy, cool and damp. Temperatures range from the upper 40s north, low to mid-50s in Savannah and lower 60s on Saint Simons.
An isolated shower, or two, is possible through the morning commute. In fact, there is a chance of rain all day long; isolated to scattered rain showers. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon.
The chance of rain increases late tomorrow and peaks Saturday - a first alert weather day. Scattered rain is possible during the day, Friday, but a broken band of rain and thunder is forecast to build in from the west during the evening and night. These storms should weaken as they move east, into our area. But, a storm or two could make it to the coast.
The local risk of severe weather is quite low; greater to our west.
Much wetter weather builds in Saturday from the Gulf of Mexico as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through our area. The rain may be heavy and a strong storm, or two, may develop; stormiest during the evening and night.
The forecast clears and dries out during the day Sunday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
