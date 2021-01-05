Public meeting held to discuss recommendations for Tybee alcohol ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A public meeting was held Tuesday night to give community members a chance to provide comment on recommendations for a proposed Tybee Island alcohol ordinance.
A workgroup was created and tasked with making the recommendations. The following are the suggestions they’ve come up with to present to city council:
The meeting was held virtually via Zoom.
The workforce will review public comments and questions during their next meeting, which is Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
