Top Teacher: Kellie Clark

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Start of the new year and some new WTOC Top Teacher awards to hand out. This week we honor Kellie Clark in Savannah.
A big surprise for Kellie Clark who loves teaching her 2nd graders at Calvary Day School in Savannah.
“It is tough, it is rewarding, it’s hard but their is nothing like it in the world,” Clark said.
Clark has been teaching for eight years at Calvary and she says she loves working with this age group.
“Because they still love you, they still hang on to every single word that you say, they love learning, they love school. They still care about you and want to make you happy and please you. It’s the best age.”
She wants her students to know they can do anything, they just need to take it step by step.
“If you work hard, you can reap the reward and you will see the benefits of it,” she said. “One of our sayings is to be kind and encouraging, so I try and teach that to each and every kid, I want them to learn to work through problems, and realize that your never a failure if you can get better each time you try something.”
Kellie Clark - this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.
