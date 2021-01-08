Savannah Police investigate deadly stabbing at 39th, Live Oak streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a homicide near the intersection of 39th and Live Oak streets.
Police say they were called to that area around 6:45 p.m. Friday evening.
When they arrived, officers found a man with significant injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The victim has since been identified as 51-year-old Reginald Black.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and the Savannah Police Department have since confirmed to WTOC that this was a stabbing and Black. died as a result of apparent stab wounds.
Police say circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
