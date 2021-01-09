First Forsyth Farmers’ market of 2021 kicks off 12th season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt that if you’re near Forsyth Park on a Saturday morning, chances are you might stop by the farmers’ market.
“I like to eat as much as I can locally and I like to support local businesses.”
With a new year comes more growth including more vendors.
“We’re going to cross 60 vendors this year which is a big deal for us and so we’re really looking at it as a time of growth and we’re just excited about that,” said executive director Jeb Bush.
“I am super excited to be apart of Forsyth market and to be in Savannah in general,” said Cappy’s farm fresh food owner. “I’ve only been in business for a year now, I’ve been over at Hilton Head and Bluffton and I’m super happy that Savannah has welcomed me with open arms.”
Bush along with new vendors like Catherine Waite said there’s a high demand for local products and goods and they’re excited to be able to provide that.
“Everything that I sell is allergen friendly. So it’s gluten, dairy, soy and nut free. I think a lot of people are looking for pre-packaged food, food on the go and really looking for healthy items especially during this time they’re really looking for local as well,” Waite said.
