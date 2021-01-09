A light freeze is possible Sunday morning!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cloud cover clears overnight, with lows dropping below freezing for inland areas early Sunday morning.
The Savannah metro will see lows near-freezing at daybreak as well. Plan on taking in your sensitive plants and of course, make sure your pets are inside! Temperatures warm back into the 40s by mid-morning, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 5:22AM I -0.1; 11:57AM I 7.1′ 5:36PM
Monday morning won’t be quite as cool, with morning lows near 40 degrees. Afternoon highs return to the lower 60s Monday afternoon, ahead of a chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday. These showers will be light, but could leave roads damp for the Tuesday morning commute.
The middle of the week remains dry with highs in the lower 60s. Another cold front will arrive late Friday into early Saturday, bringing a chance for scattered showers with it. This front will usher in cooler air, allowing highs to only reach the mid 50s for this coming weekend.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.