Comfortable start to the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning won’t be quite as chilly as Sunday morning, with lows in the lower 40s in the Savannah metro.
Inland communities will be chilly, with frost likely overnight! The wind will make it feel like the u 30s at times right around sunrise, but temperatures will warm up to the 50s by late-morning. A light shower or two will be possible right along the coast during the morning, but inland areas will remain dry for the first half of the day.
Monday Tybee Tide: 8.9′ 6:21AM I 0.1′ 12:52PM I 9.0′ 6:33PM
Scattered showers are possible late Monday into early Tuesday. The rain will be light, but it will be enough to dampen the roads for our Tuesday morning commute. Tuesday morning will also be the warmest morning of the week with temperatures in the mid 40s and highs near 60 degrees.
There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, otherwise we will be mostly dry with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday morning will be chilly with lows dipping back into the mid to upper 30s followed by sunshine.
A front moves in on Friday, bringing with it just a slight chance of rain. Cooler air filters in for this coming weekend, with highs in the mid 50s under sunny skies.
