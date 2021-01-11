Georgia lawmakers eye citizen’s arrest, gambling, vouchers

As Georgia lawmakers open the 2021 session of the General Assembly, they could consider changes to Georgia’s citizens arrest law after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. School voucher advocates could argue that the pandemic proves parents need more publicly financed choice in education. Gambling supporters could be back for another run at legalizing sports betting and other wagering. Hanging over the session will be the legislature’s once-a-decade responsibility to redraw lines for state and federal voting districts, likely coming in a special session later in 2021.