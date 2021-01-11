Monday: Clouds, chance of scattered rain return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There are more clouds around this morning, but the forecast remains dry through the morning.
Under increasing clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking around 60° this afternoon. The chance of spotty rain enters the forecast after 3 p.m. and rain becomes more widespread this evening from west, to east. Rain should remain light to moderate, overall, with temperatures steady into the 50s and 40s after sunset.
The forecast dries out Tuesday morning, but sunshine won’t return in full-force until later Tuesday afternoon or evening. It’s possible that we don’t really clear out until Tuesday evening as chillier, drier air filters in.
A chill mid-week gives to a bit of a warm-up Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. A few showers are possible along the cold front Friday afternoon and evening followed by a colder, drier and clearer weekend in the first alert forecast.
We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day,
Cutter
