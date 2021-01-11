Phase 1A+ COVID-19 vaccine distribution starts Monday in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 vaccines will officially be more available to Georgians starting Monday, Jan. 11.
Phase 1A+ of the Georgia Vaccine Distribution Plan starts Monday, which means far more Georgians who need the vaccine will be eligible.
Healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults over the age of 65 and their caregivers, and first responders are all included in Phase 1A+ vaccine distribution.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is expanding locations and providers where the vaccine will be available to include county health departments and private providers. Appointments have been available for scheduling since Jan. 7, however, the phone lines for scheduling appointments has been overrun, and when available, the appointments fill up quickly.
Despite Georgia having been distributing the vaccine for a few weeks, distribution is expected to further ramp up as Pfizer and Moderna are able to build up their supply over the next few weeks.
The department says if you do plan on getting the vaccine and you cannot get an appointment through public health, check with your doctor to see if they are able to distribute it.
The Coastal Health District says appointments must be made via phone with your county health department.
- Chatham County Health Department (Eisenhower & Midtown) - (912) 230-5506
- Glynn County Health Department- (912) 264-3961
- Bryan County Health Department – Pembroke - (912) 653-4331
- Bryan County Health Department – Richmond Hill - (912) 756-2611
- Camden County Health Department – St. Marys - (912) 882-8515
- Camden County Health Department – Woodbine - (912) 576-3040
- Effingham County Health Department - (912) 754-6484
- Liberty County Health Department - (912) 876-2173
- Long County Health Department - (912) 545-2107
- McIntosh County Health Department - (912) 832-5473
