Two killed in Camden house fire, officials investigating

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed two people.
The fire occurred on the 1600 block of Lyttleton Street shortly after 5 a.m.
Once the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two individuals were found deceased inside the residence.
An investigation determined that both individuals died as a result of foul play. Their identities are unknown at this time.
SLED and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation. Officials do not believe this was a random crime.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6035.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.