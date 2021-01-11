Two killed in Camden house fire, officials investigating

Two killed in Camden house fire, officials investigating
(Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 6:34 AM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed two people.

The fire occurred on the 1600 block of Lyttleton Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two individuals were found deceased inside the residence.

An investigation determined that both individuals died as a result of foul play. Their identities are unknown at this time.

SLED and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation. Officials do not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6035.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.