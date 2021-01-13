Annual Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival canceled due to COVID-19

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Another community has announced a springtime event canceled due to COVID-19.
In Claxton, they’re opting not to hold their annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival.
The news continues to sink in around the community that the grounds will be quiet on the second weekend in March instead of the usual festival. Community members say they’re saddened but not surprised.
Claxton streets will be silent with no parade this year to help highlight a festival more than fifty years old. Members of the Evans County Wildlife Club, which hosts the festival, said drawing the traditional large crowds would not be in the best interest of the community, the vendors, or visitors.
Community members say they’ll miss the fun weekend but understand the reasons to cancel.
“The assumption has been that we likely wouldn’t have the festival. But there’s always hope. It’s an event that’s extremely important event that everyone looks forward to every year. We’d like to have it, but I don’t think many will be surprised,” Claxton resident Adam Kennedy said.
The pageants held in connection with the festival will go on - with limited audience allowed.
Kennedy said he and many others will simply look forward to 2022.
