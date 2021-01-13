Bryan County COVID-19 numbers up as vaccine rolls out

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in Bryan County. The county has seen more than 1,900 cases and 18 deaths since March.
Just like COVID testing, Bryan County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn said getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible is still a work in progress and right now they’re looking to increase the number of appointment slots.
Ashley Langford, like many frontline workers, got his first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Bryan County Health Department and for him, he said it’s a sign of hope.
“We all know how this has impacted society and we feel as though it’s our due diligence to go through the vaccination to help those around us and our patients and move to the next step ahead to get rid of it,” Langford said.
Since early October, Bryan County’s COVID-19 cases have continued to rise daily, with the percentage of positive cases sitting at 10 percent and in some cases higher.
“We predicted as such with all the holidays and people getting together,” Mehlhorn said.
She said they’ve been vaccinating for a few weeks now starting with their own staff and emergency responders. The goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“For Bryan County, we projected to do 50 injections on Mondays and then 60 on Thursdays, which we have a little bit of an extended clinic on that day and we’re doing that on both ends of the county Pembroke and Richmond Hill.”
Mehlhorn says they are vaccinating by appointment - again - only on Mondays and Thursdays. However, right now they have stopped taking appointments, but you can still get on the waiting list by calling: (912) 756-2611.
