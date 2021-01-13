CCPD publishes operating procedures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says they’re continuing to prioritize transparency with the public by making their Standard Operating Procedures and written reports accessible online.
“To me, it’s not a big leap or a big stretch. It’s just putting it all out there for public consumption and just kind of conveying that we are an open book. Here we are and this is what we’re about and this is how we operate,” said Chief Jeff Hadley, Chatham County Police Department.
Chief Hadley hopes this access will allow the public to recognize the intent behind certain policies as well as start conversations with police and the community about policing.
The department says there are currently 64 Standard Operating Procedures and 57 of them are accessible to the public.
That information includes written reports and the department’s use of force and pursuit policy as well as many others. As the policy procedures are added or changed‚ the department will update them online.
Police say seven of the Standard Operating Procedures are not online because they are deemed sensitive in nature because they have detailed, tactical information regarding police response to specific public safety scenarios.
The department functions and the expectations of officers and employees are available here.
You can find their operating procedures here.
