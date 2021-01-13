Collis steps down as Country Day football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Country Day head football coach Jim Collis is stepping down after two seasons, but will remain at the school as athletic director.
Collis says he wants to focus his attention fully on being the school’s AD. He took on that role before last season.
Offensive coordinator Tyler Ward will take over as the Hornets’ head coach. Ward has been in that role for the past two seasons.
Collis led the Hornets to a 13-7 record in his tenure, including a 10-0 regular season and region title in 2019. It was Country Day’s first region championship since 1980.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.