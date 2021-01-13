Collis steps down as Country Day football coach

Will remain at school as athletic director; Ward taking over as head coach

Collis steps down as Country Day football coach
Collis says he wants to focus his full attention on being Country Day's athletic director, a role he took on last year. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | January 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 12:08 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Country Day head football coach Jim Collis is stepping down after two seasons, but will remain at the school as athletic director.

Collis says he wants to focus his attention fully on being the school’s AD. He took on that role before last season.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Ward will take over as the Hornets’ head coach. Ward has been in that role for the past two seasons.

Collis led the Hornets to a 13-7 record in his tenure, including a 10-0 regular season and region title in 2019. It was Country Day’s first region championship since 1980.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.