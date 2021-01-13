Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is in control across the southeast at the surface. Low clouds are hanging around today and are temps remain below average. Upper level clouds return this evening. Skies will clear for all areas overnight with lots of sun Thursday. A cold front will pass quickly through the area Friday night. Right now it looks like the front will not have a lot of moisture so we’ll see a few scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening. High pressure returns for their weekend with drier but colder air. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as there is a good chance for a morning freeze inland. Dry and cool weather returns next week.