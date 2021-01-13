Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is in control across the southeast at the surface. Low clouds are hanging around today and are temps remain below average. Upper level clouds return this evening. Skies will clear for all areas overnight with lots of sun Thursday. A cold front will pass quickly through the area Friday night. Right now it looks like the front will not have a lot of moisture so we’ll see a few scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening. High pressure returns for their weekend with drier but colder air. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as there is a good chance for a morning freeze inland. Dry and cool weather returns next week.
Today will start cloudy and cool, highs 52-55.
Tonight will start cloudy with decreasing clouds overnight, lows 35-45.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers late, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. An inland morning freeze is expected. It will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: W winds at 5 kts becoming SW at 5-10 kts, seas 1-2 ft. Tonight: W winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft. Thursday: W winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft.
