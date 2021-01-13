DHEC seeks help filling vital COVID-19 vaccination positions

“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson says “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you. Seriously consider becoming a DHEC employee who makes a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians each day.”