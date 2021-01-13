DHEC seeks help filling vital COVID-19 vaccination positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are looking for any qualified individuals to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.
DHEC says there are immediate openings for critical positions to support the state’s robust COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other core public health and environmental services.
Postings show available positions include nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personnel across the state.
“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson says “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you. Seriously consider becoming a DHEC employee who makes a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians each day.”
DHEC says they anticipate hiring at least 150 staff who will assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics. As the vaccine rollout quickly progresses in South Carolina, DHEC says they will need additional staff and that is why the agency is asking for assistance.
“Under normal circumstances it can take several months to hire someone in South Carolina state government,” DHEC Chief Human Resources Officer Marcus Robinson said. “However, these are extraordinary times and we have worked with state and DHEC Human Resources to streamline our hiring process. We expect to hire an individual within days or weeks rather than months.”
Of the 150 positions available DHEC says some are full-time, part-time, and hourly and pay varies by the job. Of the jobs listed officials say pay ranges from $13 to $45 per hour.
DHEC says many of the openings are statewide, but some are county-specific or region-specific. They also say there is a great range when it comes to flexibility regarding hours and location.
DHEC is calling on South Carolinians to apply to join this team of talented and dedicated public servants through their daily work touch the lives of those who live, work and play in the Palmetto State.
In addition to hiring staff to support the pandemic response, DHEC says there are a number of other positions available that provide essential health and environmental services across the state.
Those interested in applying for any of the roes listed above can do so at DHEC’s webpage.
Those with any questions about available positions are asked to contact either DHEC Interim Director of Talent Management Patrice Witt or Recruiting Manager Kenya Perez.
Witt can be emailed at wittpl@dhec.sc.gov or called at 803-898-1169, while Perez can be reached at perezkt@dhec.sc.gov or 803-898-9095
In summery, DHEC said “If you are able and willing, your state urgently needs you.”
