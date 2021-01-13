Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again urging patience among people waiting to be vaccinated against the coronavirus even as he threatens to take vaccines away from large hospital systems that his administration says aren’t moving fast enough to administer the shots.
The Republican governor made the statements Tuesday as infections and hospitalizations ran at record levels and more school systems pulled back from in-person instruction. One person in every 154 people was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia in the seven days that ended Monday, behind only Alabama and South Carolina in terms of infection rates.
The number of people hospitalized also continues to set records, with nearly 5,700 patients reported Tuesday.
