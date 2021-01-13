Hospital workers begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to police

“I think if you look at the numbers around our community across the country around the state you can see that there are two things that are very obvious. This virus is very dangerous, this virus is very deadly and I think that this is an opportunity for us to shine a light, a ray of hope on a very dark time in a very dark period around our country and really around the world and I think it’s important now that we have this vaccine available and we’re encouraging members of my department and members of the community I think it’s important for them to see that their leader has the trust and faith and confidence in the process of the vaccine that I’m willing to step forward and also be vaccinated,” said Chief Minter.