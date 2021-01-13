I-95 interchange at Belfast Keller Rd. to open

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commuters will have access to the new I-95 roundabout interchange and overpass bridge at Belfast Keller Road as soon as this month.
It’s only a matter of weeks before the project will be open to traffic and then people will finally be able to enter and exit I-95 and cross the new bridge.
“This is an exciting time in Southern Bryan County.”
A time that’s been a year in the making.
Jill Nagel with GDOT says they officially closed the I-95 bridge at Belfast Keller Road on January 9, 2020 and demolished it.
She says this is the first roundabout interchange in the coastal region and the reason behind the project is to enhance safety and increase traffic flow.
“It’s going to give them more connectivity with I-95, which is going to increase safety by decreasing traffic on state route 144 and also for commuters that travel to and from Savannah every day,” said Nagel.
Nagel says the $19 million project was made possible through state, federal, and local dollars and it took a lot of time, precision, and hard work, keeping commuters at the top of mind.
“When you’re looking at removing a bridge and constructing a bridge over three lanes of interstate traffic, it takes a lot of coordination to make sure we keep the public that’s traveling in this area safe.”
GDOT says everything should be ready to go by the end of the month.
