Lowcountry residents still waiting on stimulus check

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans are waiting on their stimulus payments due to a glitch.
Intuit Turbotax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments.
One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected. A handful of those millions are in the Lowcountry.
“It’s not just me. It’s millions of Americans. We are hurting. We are struggling to make it. We have to pay rent, we need food. It’s not right,” Loretta Aiken said.
Aiken is 66 years old. The Hilton Head Island resident is one of millions of Americans that have not received their second stimulus check yet.
“Mine is still saying “status: unavailable.” Which means I have to wait two months and then file my income tax and then claim the second stimulus check on there.”
When the IRS deposited the second round of stimulus checks, they used last year’s tax return information. For many people, that resulted in their money being deposited into temporary accounts tax services use when processing clients’ money but close shortly after. That means now, that money is bouncing back to the IRS.
In a statement released a few days ago, the IRS acknowledged the problem and said in most cases the money could be claimed with a client’s 2020 tax return.
The IRS has confirmed tax assistance companies like Liberty Mutual, Turbotax, and H&R Block had nothing to do with this error. And many of the companies are trying to find ways to get their clients their stimulus even though the money isn’t even actually in their accounts.”
In a statement released on their website, the CEO of Liberty Mutual says many of their clients will be receiving their stimulus in a direct deposit in early February. However, they do not clarify how.
If you have not received your stimulus yet, the IRS says there is not much you can do. On their website, they suggest you continue to use their “check my stimulus” tool on irs.gov to know if it’s been processed yet. For Aiken, the waiting is what scares her.
“I am outraged. I am upset. The IRS is supposed to be a top government agency and they’ve made this error and you can’t even call them,” Aiken said.
She’s hoping she can find a way to get her stimulus money sooner rather than later.
