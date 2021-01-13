SCCPSS school board holding first meeting of 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another day of virtual learning for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students.
The school district currently has a hold on in-person learning. They announced earlier this month that they would not be resuming their hybrid in-person learning model just yet, so all students have returned to the virtual model.
The SCCPSS school board will reconvene on Wednesday for its first meeting of 2021, and COVID-19 and the return to in-person learning are expected to be big topics.
School board members will meet in-person for this first meeting of the year. According to the meeting agenda, board members will receive an update from Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett, who is expected to speak about where the school system is currently when it comes to operating under the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTOC spoke to a new school board member ahead of her first meeting. She says she’s looking forward to being a part of these important discussions.
“It’s been really valuable to see the really tough decisions the board is having to make. Of course, you can watch it live. But being there, there is a different dynamic and understanding how challenging these decisions are,” said Denise Grabowski, new SCCPSS Board Member.
Grabowski will be sworn in on Wednesday. There is an informal meeting scheduled for the morning and the first school board meeting of 2021 will begin at 2 p.m. You can watch on the school district’s YouTube page by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.