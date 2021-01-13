South Carolinians 70 and older can now make appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Wednesday, people in South Carolina who are 70 years old or older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Prior to Wednesday, the vaccine was only available to people who fell into Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine plan.
But Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday that people 70 and older would be able to begin the signup process on Wednesday. The change led to some confusion among hospitals and residents.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said earlier in the week that their Care Line number could be used to get information about making an appointment. But some took that to mean it was the number to call to actually make a vaccine appointment. DHEC says that number, however, can only provide information about where people can make an appointment near them.
DHEC says that the first day for sign-ups is Wednesday, and so long as the applicant is 70 or over they are eligible for the vaccine regardless of health status or preexisting conditions.
Based on COVID-19 vaccine data — doses received, administered, and appointments scheduled — South Carolina officials say they are confident the majority of people in Phase 1A who want to be vaccinated have either received their shots or have scheduled appointments to do so.
For more information on how to sign up for a vaccination, call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432.
