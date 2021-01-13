University System of Ga. chancellor announces retirement

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - After 36 years in public service, University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Steve Wrigley announced plans Tuesday to retire on July 1.
Dr. Wrigley has served as the 13th Chancellor of the University System since 2017, overseeing 26 public colleges and universities with a $9.8 billion annual budget, 48,000 faculty and staff and more than 341,000 students.
During his time as Chancellor, Wrigley focused on three top priorities for the USG, such as making college more affordable, more efficient and ensuring more Georgians enter the workforce with a college credential.
To see more on the announcement of Wrigley’s retirement, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.