Wednesday: Trying, TRYING, to get some sunshine in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It is still cloudy and a bit warmer than average this morning. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s around the inland Metro; near 50° at the beach. Temperatures are a bit cooler further inland.
As we go through the day, peeks of sunshine are possible later in the afternoon and evening. The temperature warms into the low and mid-50s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 50s. A few sprinkles are possible, but the forecast remains mostly dry.
A cold front brings a chance of rain and a weekend freeze. The front moves through Friday afternoon and evening with scattered rain showers The chance of rain is greatest west of I-95 and south of the Altamaha River.
Colder, drier weather filters in this weekend with afternoons spent in the chilly 50s. A clear sky, cold air-mass and dry air will produce a widespread freeze Sunday morning. Additional frosts are possible Monday and Tuesday mornings ahead of a warm-up next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
