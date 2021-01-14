Amid Democratic wins, virus, Georgia GOP gov to talk economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s GOP governor is set to deliver his annual State of the State address, highlighting a strong economy amid a surging coronavirus death toll and historic Democratic wins in his state for president and two Senate seats.
Kemp is halfway into a four-year term as he embarks on the major address Thursday. The first-term Republican is expected to argue the state’s budget picture has brightened considerably despite the pandemic. But he’s been on the defensive over Georgia’s glitchy rollout of vaccination efforts. And he’s had to contend with wins in Georgia by President-elect Joe Biden and two Democratic Senate candidates that helped shift the balance of power in Washington.
