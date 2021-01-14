Blazing a trail: Hilton Head wrestler making a path for the next generation

“I had a kid walk up to me, I was wrestling 120, and he said, ‘how’s your 113 pounder?’ and I said, ‘she’s good,’ and then he said, ‘what do you mean, she?’ and I was like, ‘she’s good,’ and then she went out there and beat the crap out of their kid,” senior wrestler James Levy recalled. Levy happens to be Estrada’s training partner.