Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-14-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is in control across the southeast through early Friday. A cold front will pass quickly through the area Friday afternoon. Right now it looks like the front will not have a lot of moisture so we’ll see a few scattered showers Friday morning through 4pm. High pressure returns for their weekend with drier but colder air. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as there is a good chance for a morning freeze inland. Dry and cool weather returns next week.