Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-14-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is in control across the southeast through early Friday. A cold front will pass quickly through the area Friday afternoon. Right now it looks like the front will not have a lot of moisture so we’ll see a few scattered showers Friday morning through 4pm. High pressure returns for their weekend with drier but colder air. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as there is a good chance for a morning freeze inland. Dry and cool weather returns next week.
Today will be sunny and mild, highs 58-62.
Tonight will mostly clear, lows 40-48.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers, highs 59-64.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. An inland morning freeze is expected. It will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: W winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft. Friday: SW winds at 15-20 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
