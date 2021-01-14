Gov. Kemp: Changes coming to citizen’s arrest law

“The deranged behavior that led to this tragedy was excused away because of an antiquated law that is ripe for abuse and enables sinister, evil motives. That’s why my administration plans to introduce significant reforms to our state’s citizen’s arrest statute, and working with legislative leaders and members of both parties, I believe that we can take another step toward a better, safer, and more just future for our state. We can again send a clear message: Georgia is a state that protects all of its people and fights injustice wherever it is found,” Gov. Kemp said.