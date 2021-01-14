Group protests at Rep. Buddy Carter’s Savannah office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten House republicans joined democrats voting to impeach the President on Wednesday.
Some of our local representatives, including Congressman Buddy Carter, voted against the impeachment. Because of that and other reasons, a group with Retirees Unite For the Future gathered at his office in Savannah to protest.
They told WTOC they’re disappointed in Carter and others who didn’t vote to impeach or certify the results of the general election. They say the congressman should be held accountable.
“S-A-D. S for sedition, A against, D democracy - SAD Buddy Carter. How can we trust SAD Buddy Carter,” asked Margaret Betz.
Margaret Betz and protesters with Retirees Unite for the Future gathered outside Congressman Buddy Carter’s office in protest of a representative they say doesn’t represent them.
“We need someone who will represent us the people, not someone who will represent us not Donald Trump,” said Sam Watkins.
They’re disappointed in the Congressman’s decisions to not vote to impeach the President.
“Now I’m a veteran. I’m embarrassed. I take away from this I wasted my time defending the Constitution of the United States because it doesn’t mean anything under the Trump regime,” said Robert Wright.
And not certify last year’s general election results.
“To know that the rep from my district was one of the representatives who wanted to argue about the election results and whether or not they should be certified, I said this is never happened before and it’s never happened before because we’ve never had such lies being told,” said Gwen Glover.
In a 232-197 vote, President Trump became the first and only president to be impeached twice.
Congressman Carter did not vote to impeach.
“Mr. Speaker I rise today in opposition to move forward with impeachment hearings,” said Rep. Carter.
Instead he says the country needs to focus on healing after the assault on the U.S. Capitol and a new administration coming in.
“With so many upset and dismayed at the actions of last week, it’s our responsibility to chart a path forward to subdue the growing animosity and find ways to heal our country,” said Rep. Carter.
Congressman Carter says he is committed to a peaceful transfer of power and to working with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris once they are sworn in.
Congressman Carter also plans to attend the inauguration next week.
