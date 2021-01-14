Pilot killed in plane crash in Rosewood neighborhood identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died in a plane crash in Columbia on Wednesday has been identified.
Farhad Rostampour, 62, of Greenville, died in the crash, the Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
He was the pilot of the aircraft.
Friends told WYFF Rostampour was an active pilot who loved adventure.
He was flying to Columbia to pick up lab samples for his company ETT Environmental, according to his business partner.
“He had a little saying that he liked and it went -- he said, ‘There are three kinds of people in the world. There are people who watch things happen and people who make things happen and people who say, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘I want to be the one who makes things happen,’” Bob Kelly, Vice President of ETT Environmental, said.”
Kelly also said Rostampour always had high aspirations.
Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rostampour’s plane hit a house in the Rosewood neighborhood before hitting the ground about a mile and a half from the Jim Hamilton - L.B. Owens Airport.
The airport director at Greenville Downtown Airport confirmed the plane was based at Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) and left for Jim Hamilton - L.B. Owens Airport (CUB) around 10 that morning.
Conditions were clear when the plane took off, the airport director told WYFF. Meanwhile, visibility in Columbia was about a quarter of a mile due to dense fog.
Both the NTSB and FAA have been called to investigate the crash. The cause has not yet been determined.
NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss confirmed that the plane was a Beechcraft F33A Bonanza.
The home hit by the plane had a hole in its roof and briefly caught fire, but no one inside it was hurt, officials said.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.