Thursday: Finally sunny ahead of Friday’s cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has finally cleared out and a mostly clear sky and complete sunshine rule your forecast. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s this morning and some frost is possible.
With sunshine around the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by lunch-time; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s in many spots including around the Savannah Metro. The forecast remains mostly clear, dry and chilly this evening if you have plans.
I’m tracking a Friday chance of showers followed by a bigger weekend cool-down. A front moves through midday Friday with scattered showers. There could be some rain around during your lunch plans or moving through as you leave the office early to head home. Behind showers, the sky clears quickly and temperatures may actually cool through the afternoon.
We wake up to a clear sky and brisk conditions Saturday morning.
Cold weather lingers through the weekend with a freeze likely, all the way into Savannah, Sunday morning. Sunday is a first alert weather day; alerting you to the freezing morning conditions.
A warming trend gets-going heading into next week; ahead of what could be a colder, stormier turn in the forecast late next week or the following week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
