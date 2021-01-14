100-year-old veteran from North Charleston receives 1,200 birthday cards

Hugh Keller, a World War II veteran hoped to receive about 100 cards to mark his 100th birthday. But the city of North Charleston delivered more than 1,200. (Source: City of North Charleston)
By Patrick Phillips | January 14, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 7:08 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man received a big surprise for his 100th birthday.

Hugh Keller, a World War II veteran hoped to receive about 100 cards for the milestone. But more than 1,200 cards, sent from all 50 states and four countries were delivered to his home.

The city of North Charleston posted the delivery and his reaction on its Facebook page.

“I’ll be counting them till my next birthday!” he joked when he learned of the number of cards he received.

He said he’s had so many birthdays that he expected his 100th to be “just another birthday.”

“Everybody else must have thought different,” he said. “I was so surprised when everything erupted like it did.”

When he was asked how it felt to turn 100, he said he can’t tell the difference.

One of the many greetings came from Gov. Henry McMaster, who sent him the Centenarian Award and a letter of congratulations.

