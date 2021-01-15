Add an outdoor firepit to your home

Savannah Surfaces has launched a brand-new line of Old World Tabby firepit kits and blocks – designed to reflect the look and feel of the Low Country. Old World Tabby fire pit kits and wall block are available in three colors: sand, grey, and white with a smooth or sandblasted finish. We offer a 48″ round kit as well as various sizes in our square pattern. You can also utilize the kits and blocks for custom planters, fountain surrounds, retaining walls, and curb steps.