Appling Co. receiving STEM funding for new labs

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One school district will soon be able to beef up the labs that get kids interests and prepare them for the future.
Educators in Appling County say this will help them bring more science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to the classroom and that can sometimes be a challenge in rural districts.
Robotic components and 3D printers don’t come cheap, but they’re critical for STEM labs. Appling County Middle School is one of four schools in the county to get grants to cover more equipment and supplies.
“A lot of it is expensive. Robotics equipment is expensive. We want to keep up to date software and equipment for the kids,” said Melanie Howard, Media Specialist at Appling Co. Middle School.
The four grants total more than $90,000 and helps them grow students’ interest but also give them a look at modern technology that they could see in college, technical school, or in a job setting.
“They’ll provide us with numerous supplies that we need for these students to be able to actually experience the STEM activities that you see in real life,” said Grant Coordinator Debra Lawrence.
