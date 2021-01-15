CCPD to increase patrols ahead of Inauguration Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The FBI is warning of an increased threat of violence ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
That has states and local law enforcement leaders putting safety measures in place should any issues come up away from the capital.
With the inauguration set for next week, local law enforcement leaders tell us they are on high alert to protect the community.
“We don’t have any credible threats, we have nothing to react to and nothing specifically to plan for so with that said we certainly are in a readiness level,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeffery Hadley.
Chief Hadley says Chatham County Police will have extra patrols out starting Friday through next week. They have had several intelligence calls at the national, state and local level as we prepare for the transfer of power.
While there is no current threat for Chatham County, officers say they will be on the lookout for anything suspicious and work alongside their partners to handle anything that comes up. In fact, local law enforcement chiefs met Friday discussing their plans should something arise.
“If we were to get some credible threats and some intelligence that may require a different response we’re certainly prepared to do that we have training relative to that we have a great spirit of cooperation with, amongst the local law enforcement community here in savannah. We’re all ready to help each other out, chip in. It doesn’t matter if it was Port Wentworth or Tybee Island we’re all going to, all hands on deck we’re going to help each other out.”
Chief Hadley says while they will be ready, if you see or hear anything suspicious he asks you to report it to your local law enforcement office so they can investigate.
