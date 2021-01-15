Changes coming to COVID-19 testing at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few changes are coming to COVID-19 testing at the Savannah Civic Center.
The site will now be operated by a company contracted with the state to provide testing services. Mako Medical will begin managing the services on Monday, Jan. 18.
This change only affects testing in Chatham County. Citizens will no longer have to make an appointment to get tested, but they will have to pre-register through Mako Medical.
The testing is still free. There will be no changes in availability.
If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the COVID-19 testing call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1-912-230-9744.
To register online or for more information, click here.
