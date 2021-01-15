City of Savannah launches app for 311 service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s 311 service recently launched an app for iPhone and Android that offers a number of resources, from checking on garbage schedules to paying utilities.
A technology upgrade like this to make city services more accessible for folks on the go is something 4th District Alderman Nick Palumbo said last year he really wanted to see come to fruition.
“A lot has changed in the 20 years since we’ve had that 311 system. And we needed new technology and an app to connect with people where they are,” Alderman Palumbo said.
So, the city pursued and launched this app, free for download, to help make life easier for residents. On it you can check sanitation schedules, pay your utilities online and even place and track a request for service.
“And that’s totally new. Not only can they track all their requests, they can see what’s happening citywide,” Adlerman Palumbo said.
Palumbo says there are currently hundreds of requests in the pipeline through the new app.
“If you have questions about your utility bill, a busted sidewalk that’s out there, or maybe you just want to contact your alderman, give them a call...you can do all that in one place,” Alderman Palumbo said.
Palumbo added the app is still a work in progress, with field testers continuously working to make the new service better. He adds those still wanting to talk to a person can still call the 311 hotline to speak to an operator.
One limitation to the 311 service is its only for Savannah municipal operations and services. City staff say the hotline has been getting a lot of calls about the vaccine roll-out, which is something they don’t have control over.
