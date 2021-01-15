Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will pass quickly through the area today. Scattered showers will persist through 6pm and end from west to east. Skies will clear quickly this evening. High pressure returns for their weekend with drier but colder air. Saturday will be sunny and windy with gusts to 30mph. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as there is a good chance for a morning freeze inland. Dry weather and warmer temps return next week.