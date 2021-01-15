Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will pass quickly through the area today. Scattered showers will persist through 6pm and end from west to east. Skies will clear quickly this evening. High pressure returns for their weekend with drier but colder air. Saturday will be sunny and windy with gusts to 30mph. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as there is a good chance for a morning freeze inland. Dry weather and warmer temps return next week.
Tonight will cloudy with showers through 6pm then overnight clearing, lows 34-41.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be clear with an inland freeze, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. An inland morning freeze is expected. It will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the lower 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 70.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Small Craft Advisory in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Tonight: W winds at 10-20 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: W winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts, seas 3-4 ft.
