Education, Celebration, Service Planned on Hilton Head to Honor Martin Luther King

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) -. The Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice President Galen Miller feels a last-minute decision to make this year’s Martin Luther King Day programming virtual rather than cancel it was a large but worthwhile undertaking.
“We were trying to figure out all year how we were going to pull this off, and we even went down to the ninth hour so to speak. We had some big ideas and we really shoot for the stars here, and I think we hit it very well.”
It also allowed the committee to expand to a week of programming. One common thread throughout the events is diversity. Representatives of the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths will all speak.
“It’s very important for this time in our country for us to be united. We’ve always tried to follow in Dr. King’s words to be inclusive and include everybody that we can.”
Miller said organizers have also made it a priority to educate the public on current events, resources and history.
“Patricia Montgomery, League of Women Voters, talking about how voting took place this year and putting some facts and numbers behind it,” Miller said. “I grew up on Hilton Head I’m a native islander, the Gullah history is really rich and that really plays to my heart, but Louise Cohen Miller and her stories of the Gullah Museum, that one is real good. The Gullah history is important, and we need to try to save that and keep it around and continue to educate others also on Gullah history and how it came around on Hilton Head.”
Another way they plan to honor that heritage is by cleaning up historic Gullah cemeteries on the island.
“This part, when Hurricane Matthew hit, we thought that was in need to do good work. Matter of fact, last year it was so neat that we did the Spanish Wells cemetery, and later that day they had a service. So by the time we left, the place looked really really nice for a burial that was going to be taking place that day. So that particular place is near and dear to my heart.”
In the process of all the changes needed to pull off this year’s celebration, he has been warmed by the support of organizations and individuals across the island.
“This is what a beloved community is made of right here. Taking these pieces and putting them together.”
The program will continue through January 19. There will be religious ceremonies, performances, and a driving parade. Event links will be shared on the Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice Facebook page.
More Information on Cemetery Cleanup:
- To sign up, click here.
- Saturday, January 16
- 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Choose one of the following locations:
- Jenkins Island Cemetery: 45 William Hilton Pkwy / Jenkins Road
- Amelia White Cemetery: 95 Squire Pope Road (Adjacent to the two-acre Green’s Shell Enclosure)
- Spanish Wells Cemetery: 30 Oak Marsh Drive
- Masks required
- Social distancing enforced
- Bring garden tools, gloves and water.
More Information on Car Parade:
- Monday, January 18
- Start lining up at 9:15 a.m.
- Meet at Hilton Head High School parking lot
- Masks required if you get out of the vehicle at the parking lot
- Signs must be secured
- Participants must be inside cars
