Friday: Cold front ushers in scattered rain showers, colder air

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the Savannah Metro early this afternoon. 30s are a bit more common further inland, under a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds increase through the morning hours as a cold front approaches from the west. The chance of showers peaks between mid-morning and mid-afternoon as a broken line of rain showers sweeps from west, to east, across the area. Savannah Metro temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s around lunch-time, or just before, then fall into the 50s with a gradually drier and clearer forecast mid-afternoon.
The forecast will be clear and cold this evening.
A brisk weekend is in the forecast. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s with a breeze Saturday morning. It will feel like it’s in the 20s through your early morning plans, Winds gusts to 30 MPH, or so, midday Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Keep the jacket around! The wind calms Saturday evening... allowing the temperature to plummet after sunset.
We wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Prepare for a freeze, gardeners. A very gradual warming trend gets-going heading into next week, with another freeze possible Tuesday morning.
Warmer weather returns later next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
