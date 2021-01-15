Gray’s Reef to celebrate 40th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big milestone off the Georgia coast. Gray’s Reef is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Jan. 16.
This Sunday, Mayor Van Johnson will proclaim “Gray’s Reef Day” throughout Savannah.
Former President Jimmy Carter wrote the Marine Sanctuary a letter of recognition. He was the one who designated the area as one of America’s first national marine sanctuaries in 1981, just before he left office.
They used their research vessel, the Nancy Foster, at a minimum last year - but as we enter 2021 - they’re gearing up for more manned research trips. Plus, the superintendent told me their brick and mortar announcement.
“I’m super excited about as well, is we’re hoping to open a store front or a small visitor’s center type place in downtown Savannah to better engage with the public. Have a place for people to come and ask questions, to look at our exhibits and maybe take a virtual dive through our 3D goggles and so forth of Gray’s Reef if they’re not able to go to Gray’s Reef,” Gray’s Reef Superintendent Stan Rogers said.
You can visit the visit the aquarium on Skidway by appointment and in small groups. The closest boat launch point to Gray’s Reef is off Sapelo Island, but you can launch from the Golden Isles or Tybee.
