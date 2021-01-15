New Bacon Co. sheriff sets goals for office

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bacon County Sheriff Andy Batten might be new to the Office of Sheriff, but he’s not new to this sheriff’s office.
A Bacon County native, Batten served in the Marine Corps before coming back and joining the sheriff’s office. He served 14 years in everything from road patrols to investigations.
He stepped aside five years ago to focus on a private business.
In his campaign, he says voters told him they wanted someone to go after the drug traffic and the property crimes that fund them. But that wasn’t all.
“A lot of people wanted a sheriff that was going to be transparent and be available to the people. Those were the two main things,” Sheriff Batten said.
He’s already worked with county commissioners to fund and hire an investigator devoted to drug cases and helped put dealers behind bars.
He says getting the community involved in law enforcement will help make this community even better.
